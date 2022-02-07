American Century Companies Inc. Has $829,000 Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MGM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 89.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896,662 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,015.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,883,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699,679 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth $114,604,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 44.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,751,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,236,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $2,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $44.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.98 and a 200-day moving average of $43.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $51.17.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

