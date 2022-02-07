American Century Companies Inc. Has $848,000 Stake in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,129 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSE. Boston Partners raised its stake in Trinseo by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 813,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,916,000 after purchasing an additional 327,373 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Trinseo by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 987,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,065,000 after purchasing an additional 323,381 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Trinseo by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,114,000 after purchasing an additional 225,967 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 228,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after buying an additional 112,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after buying an additional 70,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Trinseo news, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $782,436.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $1,129,372.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $52.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.26 and its 200 day moving average is $53.21. Trinseo S.A. has a 1 year low of $44.20 and a 1 year high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 56.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trinseo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

