AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Price Target Increased to $179.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ABC. Barclays increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a d rating to an a- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.43.

NYSE:ABC opened at $136.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $100.71 and a 12-month high of $139.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.58. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.87%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $3,041,007.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 14,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $1,935,148.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,830 shares of company stock valued at $24,585,916 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

