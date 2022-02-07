Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys 3,043 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 80.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,080,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,525,737,000 after acquiring an additional 427,996 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,167,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,201,592,000 after acquiring an additional 188,936 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Enbridge by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $890,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208,208 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Enbridge by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,956,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $829,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,500 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Enbridge by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,431,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $813,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $42.87 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $43.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.05. The company has a market capitalization of $86.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.673 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 120.27%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.53.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.