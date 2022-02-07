Ameritas Investment Company LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 50.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the third quarter worth about $102,000.

Shares of PHO opened at $52.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.32. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $61.11.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

