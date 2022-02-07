Ameritas Investment Company LLC Grows Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 449.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 78.9% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 131.3% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 108.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total transaction of $1,888,539.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,299 shares of company stock worth $5,346,327 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MS opened at $104.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.46. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.55 and a 1-year high of $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 24.60%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.