AmonD (AMON) 24-Hour Volume Hits $21,462.00

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. AmonD has a market cap of $920,847.95 and approximately $21,462.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AmonD has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One AmonD coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AmonD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00050765 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,147.43 or 0.07123748 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00054289 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,058.90 or 0.99720907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00054638 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006552 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD’s genesis date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 836,630,514 coins. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc . The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

Buying and Selling AmonD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AmonD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmonD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.