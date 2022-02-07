Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Shares Gap Up to $36.48

Shares of Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.48, but opened at $37.99. Amplitude shares last traded at $37.72, with a volume of 2,187 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMPL shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.33.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.84.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.35 million. Analysts predict that Amplitude Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Todd C. Chaffee sold 25,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $1,837,086.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 32,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $2,315,015.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 458,558 shares of company stock valued at $32,354,475 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Battery Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the third quarter worth $759,925,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,411,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,340,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Amplitude during the third quarter worth about $44,648,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the third quarter valued at about $41,321,000.

Amplitude Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

