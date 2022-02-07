Analysts Anticipate AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.49 Billion

Brokerages expect AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to post $13.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.43 billion. AbbVie posted sales of $13.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full-year sales of $59.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.31 billion to $60.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $56.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $55.86 billion to $57.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AbbVie.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 170.63% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.31.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $140.65 on Monday. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $102.05 and a fifty-two week high of $142.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $248.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 426,520 shares of company stock valued at $53,760,372 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AbbVie (ABBV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.