Analysts Anticipate Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.60 Billion

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2022

Brokerages expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) will report $2.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.69 billion. Caesars Entertainment reported sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year sales of $9.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.50 billion to $9.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.58 billion to $11.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Caesars Entertainment.

A number of brokerages have commented on CZR. B. Riley began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.19.

NASDAQ CZR traded up $2.58 on Friday, hitting $81.41. The company had a trading volume of 8,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 2.95. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $119.81.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $119,241.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $466,333.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 6.1% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.