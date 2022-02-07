Analysts Anticipate Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.60 Billion

Brokerages expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) will report $2.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.69 billion. Caesars Entertainment reported sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year sales of $9.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.50 billion to $9.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.58 billion to $11.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Caesars Entertainment.

A number of brokerages have commented on CZR. B. Riley began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.19.

NASDAQ CZR traded up $2.58 on Friday, hitting $81.41. The company had a trading volume of 8,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 2.95. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $119.81.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $119,241.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $466,333.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 6.1% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

