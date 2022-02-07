Analysts Anticipate CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) will report sales of $47.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.80 million to $47.50 million. CrossFirst Bankshares reported sales of $45.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full-year sales of $196.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $195.70 million to $197.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $214.22 million, with estimates ranging from $211.80 million to $216.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CFB. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 76,228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 10,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.05. 88,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,071. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.26. The firm has a market cap of $817.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

