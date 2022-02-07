Analysts Anticipate Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.93. Origin Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.26. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 35.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

OBNK traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,533. Origin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $47.58. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 11.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OBNK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 146,484 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $2,206,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,905,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 36,244.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 42,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,779,000. 55.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

