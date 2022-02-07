Analysts Anticipate Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $839.52 Million

Equities analysts expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to report sales of $839.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Plexus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $841.10 million and the lowest is $837.75 million. Plexus posted sales of $880.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year sales of $3.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share.

PLXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plexus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.46.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $235,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $307,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,272 shares of company stock valued at $788,159 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Plexus by 23.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 188,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after buying an additional 35,285 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 4.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 296.1% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the second quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,121. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Plexus has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $101.17.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

