Analysts Anticipate UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) to Post $0.62 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) to report earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for UFP Technologies’ earnings. UFP Technologies posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that UFP Technologies will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.79 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UFP Technologies.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Taglich Brothers reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on UFP Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company.

UFP Technologies stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.72. 211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,133. UFP Technologies has a 52-week low of $45.95 and a 52-week high of $76.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.59 million, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 76,557 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in UFP Technologies by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 22,431 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in UFP Technologies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in UFP Technologies by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in UFP Technologies by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 536,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,831,000 after buying an additional 57,402 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

