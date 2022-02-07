Analysts Anticipate Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.40 Million

Brokerages forecast that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will announce $141.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Universal Display’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $137.80 million and the highest is $145.00 million. Universal Display reported sales of $141.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full year sales of $548.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $545.07 million to $552.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $655.84 million, with estimates ranging from $634.60 million to $670.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.26 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. Universal Display’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.33.

Universal Display stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $144.17. 235,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,602. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $136.92 and a 12 month high of $250.82. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,036,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $897,390,000 after acquiring an additional 25,816 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 101,798.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,340,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $520,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,306 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,864,000 after acquiring an additional 90,166 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 380.0% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 799,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,003,000 after acquiring an additional 633,237 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

