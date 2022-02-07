Analysts Expect Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Grid Dynamics posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.87 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

GDYN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

In other Grid Dynamics news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $146,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yueou Wang sold 9,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $353,330.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,156 shares of company stock worth $1,302,470. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 30,964 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GDYN stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.80. 8,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,896. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.96 and its 200-day moving average is $30.62. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.94 and a beta of 0.86. Grid Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81.

Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

