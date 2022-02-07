Analysts Expect Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.86 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) will report sales of $4.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.88 billion. Lumen Technologies reported sales of $5.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full year sales of $19.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.69 billion to $19.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $18.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.56 billion to $18.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lumen Technologies.
Several research firms recently weighed in on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.
LUMN stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.54. 13,003,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,620,437. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of -17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. Lumen Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.57.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -140.85%.
About Lumen Technologies
Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.
