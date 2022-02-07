Analysts Expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.87 Million

Equities analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) will announce sales of $33.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.50 million to $35.25 million. New York Mortgage Trust reported sales of $25.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full year sales of $126.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $125.40 million to $128.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $161.38 million, with estimates ranging from $143.20 million to $179.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow New York Mortgage Trust.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $3.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.11. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 18.94 and a quick ratio of 18.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYMT. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 432.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

