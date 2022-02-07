Analysts Expect TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.65 Million

Equities research analysts predict that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) will report $41.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.50 million. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities reported sales of $33.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will report full year sales of $140.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140.10 million to $140.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $189.57 million, with estimates ranging from $184.52 million to $198.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $31.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.12 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NRDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

Shares of NRDY stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,438. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $724.51 million and a PE ratio of -1.51. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $13.49.

In other news, Director Gregory Mrva bought 30,000 shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $182,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Swenson bought 5,000 shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $29,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRDY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,285,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,625,000 after acquiring an additional 26,984 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,891,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,630 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 90,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth $3,691,000. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

