Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/4/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $256.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “In the Midland basin, Pioneer Natural had the largest acreage position with operations across 680,000 net acres of land and identified more than 20,000 drilling sites. This is likely to provide it with decades of crude production. It has roughly 10 more years of drilling inventory in the region, wherein it can keep producing without a deceleration in the current output pace. Recently, Pioneer completed the divestment of its assets (92,000 net acres) in the Delaware Basin for $3.1 billion to Continental Resources. PXD is representing the deal closure as its prime intention of diverting its entire focus to the more profitable Midland Basin assets. Hence, in the lucrative Midland Basin, it has established itself as the only large-cap exploration and production pure play. The upstream energy firm has strengthened its 2030 goals for emission reduction.”

2/3/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $228.00 to $235.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $213.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $216.00 to $228.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $214.00 to $230.00.

1/13/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $205.00 to $216.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $169.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pioneer's rising exploration and abandonments costs are hurting the bottom line. With the expected increase in activities, the figure is expected to rise further in the coming days. The upstream energy player is also being affected by rising costs associated with oil and gas production. For the first nine months of 2021, Pioneer suffered hedging losses of almost $2 billion. While the industry’s recovery has been stronger than expected, rapidly spreading new variants of the virus is making near-term outlook for upstream business extremely gloomy. The uncertainty in energy business owing to the pandemic has been affecting its upstream operations. Also, the firm’s gross trailing 12-month margin is the lowest among its peers, reflecting operational weakness. Thus, Pioneer appears to be a risky bet that is best avoided at the moment.”

1/10/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $234.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $230.00.

1/3/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $276.00 to $266.00.

1/3/2022 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $216.00 to $218.00.

12/13/2021 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $206.00 to $200.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $227.56. 45,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $127.13 and a 1 year high of $232.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,054 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 86.8% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,333 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after buying an additional 16,880 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 127,332 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $20,694,000 after purchasing an additional 34,955 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 136,714 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $22,218,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

