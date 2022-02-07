Analysts Set Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Target Price at $46.00

Shares of Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

ALSMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Alstom from €48.00 ($53.93) to €47.00 ($52.81) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alstom from €59.00 ($66.29) to €50.00 ($56.18) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. HSBC began coverage on Alstom in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alstom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Alstom from €43.00 ($48.31) to €41.00 ($46.07) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Alstom stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. Alstom has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.73.

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

