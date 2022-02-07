Analysts Set BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) PT at $108.87

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.87.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $88.63 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $71.59 and a fifty-two week high of $92.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,107.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.49.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $372,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $439,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,733 over the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.0% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,102,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,176,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,789 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth approximately $88,884,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth approximately $45,748,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 116.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 791,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,197,000 after acquiring an additional 425,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,296,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,175,000 after acquiring an additional 373,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

