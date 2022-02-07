Analysts Set CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target at $234.00

Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $234.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group stock opened at $246.17 on Friday. CME Group has a 12 month low of $179.69 and a 12 month high of $248.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.10%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.81, for a total value of $1,104,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,045 shares of company stock worth $2,470,920 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.