Analysts Set Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Price Target at $30.00

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2022

Shares of Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of analysts have commented on FRRVY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Ferrovial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ferrovial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

FRRVY stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.92. 23,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Ferrovial has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $32.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.36 and its 200-day moving average is $29.76.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

