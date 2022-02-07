Analysts Set Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target at $336.81

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $348.95.

FTNT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $314.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 86.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $152.00 and a twelve month high of $371.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 47.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.16, for a total value of $808,070.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,184 shares of company stock worth $6,221,471. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,641 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 949.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

