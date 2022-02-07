Analysts Set Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Price Target at C$60.25

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$60.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FTS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities cut shares of Fortis from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fortis to C$63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Fortis stock opened at C$59.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$59.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$57.65. Fortis has a one year low of C$48.97 and a one year high of C$61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of C$28.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.84%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

