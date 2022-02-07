Analysts Set Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Price Target at $10.06

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.06.
QIPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. upped their price target on Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on Quipt Home Medical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.
Shares of NASDAQ QIPT opened at $5.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Quipt Home Medical has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.85.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the third quarter valued at $148,000. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Quipt Home Medical
Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quipt Home Medical (QIPT)
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
- PayPal Selloff Creates a Stock Worth Paying For
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.