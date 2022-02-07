Analysts Set Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Price Target at $10.06

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.06.

QIPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. upped their price target on Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on Quipt Home Medical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ QIPT opened at $5.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Quipt Home Medical has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.85.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Quipt Home Medical had a positive return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $29.12 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quipt Home Medical will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the third quarter valued at $148,000. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

