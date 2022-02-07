Analysts Set Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Price Target at $130.54

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.79.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday.

RL stock opened at $118.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.80 and its 200-day moving average is $117.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $102.96 and a twelve month high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 51.40%.

Ralph Lauren declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wesleyan Assurance Society bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth about $4,274,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth approximately $517,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 302.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 13,731 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 525.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 113,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,313,000 after acquiring an additional 94,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 1.4% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 73,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

