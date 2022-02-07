Analysts Set U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) PT at $9.25

Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on USX. Morgan Stanley cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

NYSE:USX remained flat at $$4.12 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 257,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,502. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.49. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.33. The stock has a market cap of $208.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.63.

In other U.S. Xpress Enterprises news, insider Jacob Lawson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,920 shares of company stock worth $322,922 in the last three months. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 92.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 241.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2,614.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 7,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

