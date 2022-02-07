Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Meta Platforms (FB)

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/4/2022 – Meta Platforms was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Meta Platforms was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/4/2022 – Meta Platforms was downgraded by analysts at China Renaissance Securities Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $415.00.

2/3/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $425.00 to $375.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $425.00 to $375.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Atlantic Securities from $420.00 to $360.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $420.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $395.00 to $360.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $420.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $430.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $410.00 to $320.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $405.00 to $375.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $430.00 to $336.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $415.00 to $330.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $390.00 to $325.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $400.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Meta Platforms was given a new $315.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $400.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Meta Platforms was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $410.00.

2/3/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $325.00 to $270.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Meta Platforms was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $284.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $385.00.

2/3/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $385.00 to $301.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Meta Platforms was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $425.00.

2/3/2022 – Meta Platforms was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $380.00.

2/3/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $420.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $410.00 to $333.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $420.00 to $380.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $420.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $400.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $420.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $460.00 to $375.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $450.00 to $425.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $445.00 to $355.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $400.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $400.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $395.00 to $365.00.

2/3/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $400.00 to $350.00.

2/1/2022 – Meta Platforms had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $415.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Meta Platforms was given a new $400.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/24/2022 – Meta Platforms was given a new $445.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/20/2022 – Meta Platforms was given a new $440.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/19/2022 – Meta Platforms was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating.

1/19/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $365.00 to $395.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Meta Platforms was given a new $385.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/4/2022 – Meta Platforms was given a new $420.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/29/2021 – Meta Platforms was given a new $420.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

NASDAQ FB traded down $10.47 on Monday, reaching $226.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,290,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,266,090. The firm has a market cap of $630.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.11 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $322.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,594 shares of company stock valued at $8,402,369. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 31,781 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $177,775,000 after buying an additional 50,740 shares in the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,140 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

