Analyzing Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) & AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF)

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) and AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Freshworks and AppFolio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freshworks 0 1 1 0 2.50 AppFolio 0 1 0 0 2.00

Freshworks currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.95%. AppFolio has a consensus price target of $122.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.66%. Given Freshworks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Freshworks is more favorable than AppFolio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.0% of Freshworks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of AppFolio shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Freshworks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.0% of AppFolio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Freshworks and AppFolio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freshworks N/A N/A N/A AppFolio 0.55% 0.64% 0.47%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Freshworks and AppFolio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freshworks $249.66 million 21.96 -$57.29 million N/A N/A AppFolio $310.06 million 12.91 $158.40 million $0.06 1,924.33

AppFolio has higher revenue and earnings than Freshworks.

Summary

AppFolio beats Freshworks on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc. develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees. The company also provides Freshchat, a solution to engage with website visitors and product users for sales and customer success; Freshmarketer, an marketing automation solution to acquire, engage, and retain customers; Freshcaller, a solution to reimagine cloud-based phone system for businesses of various sizes; and Freshteam, a solution to recruit and onboard top talent, as well as manage employee data and time off. In addition, it offers Freshrelease, an agile project management software for development teams to plan, track, test, and ship; Freshsuccess, a solution to protect revenue, increase customer lifetime value, and strengthen customer relationships; Freshconnect, a solution that enable teams, partners, and agents to collaborate with full context; Freshping, a solution to monitor website availability, and get alerts and status pages; and Freshstatus, a solution to setup hosted public status page. Further, the company provides The Freshworks Customer-for-Life Cloud that powers the next generation of customer engagement, giving the organization the ability to move past managing leads to nurturing customer relationships. It has a strategic partnership with Tata Consultancy Services. Freshworks Inc. was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc. and changed its name to Freshworks Inc. in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in San Mateo, California with additional locations in Chennai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, India; London, United Kingdom; Sydney and Melbourne, Australia; Berlin, Germany; Paris, France; Singapore; Utrecht, the Netherlands; and Denver, Colorado.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase. The company was founded by Brian Donahoo, Klaus Schauser and Jonathan Walker in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA.

