Analyzing Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) and Equitable (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) and Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Equitable and Waterdrop, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Equitable
|0
|1
|7
|1
|3.00
|Waterdrop
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3.00
Insider and Institutional Ownership
92.4% of Equitable shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Waterdrop shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Equitable shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Equitable and Waterdrop’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Equitable
|$12.42 billion
|1.14
|$4.28 billion
|$10.58
|3.31
|Waterdrop
|$464.05 million
|13.08
|-$101.74 million
|N/A
|N/A
Equitable has higher revenue and earnings than Waterdrop.
Profitability
This table compares Equitable and Waterdrop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Equitable
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Waterdrop
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Summary
Equitable beats Waterdrop on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
Equitable Company Profile
Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B. Hyde in 1859 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Waterdrop Company Profile
Waterdrop Inc. provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.
