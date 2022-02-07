Analyzing Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) and Equitable (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) and Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Equitable and Waterdrop, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equitable 0 1 7 1 3.00 Waterdrop 0 0 4 0 3.00

Equitable presently has a consensus price target of $44.20, indicating a potential upside of 26.07%. Waterdrop has a consensus price target of $11.43, indicating a potential upside of 642.42%. Given Waterdrop’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Waterdrop is more favorable than Equitable.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.4% of Equitable shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Waterdrop shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Equitable shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Equitable and Waterdrop’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equitable $12.42 billion 1.14 $4.28 billion $10.58 3.31 Waterdrop $464.05 million 13.08 -$101.74 million N/A N/A

Equitable has higher revenue and earnings than Waterdrop.

Profitability

This table compares Equitable and Waterdrop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equitable N/A N/A N/A Waterdrop N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Equitable beats Waterdrop on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B. Hyde in 1859 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Waterdrop Company Profile

Waterdrop Inc. provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

