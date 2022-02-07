Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.42) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.50% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.29) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 240 ($3.23) to GBX 245 ($3.29) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.29) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th.
APF stock opened at GBX 139 ($1.87) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 136.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 133.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74. Anglo Pacific Group has a 12 month low of GBX 119.41 ($1.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 162 ($2.18). The firm has a market capitalization of £297.16 million and a P/E ratio of -81.76.
About Anglo Pacific Group
Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.
