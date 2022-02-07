AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, AngloGold Ashanti Limited is an independent, global gold mining company with mines and exploration projects across Continental Africa, South Africa, Americas and Australasia. It is the third-biggest gold mining company globally in terms of production. The company has a portfolio of long-life, relatively low-cost assets and differing orebody types located across major gold producing regions around the world. The company’s 14 operations are located across nine countries and its operating assets are supported by extensive exploration activities. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.51. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52-week low of $14.57 and a 52-week high of $26.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AU. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 266.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 254,839 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 185,258 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,758,958 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,402,000 after purchasing an additional 23,217 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

