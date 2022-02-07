Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,840 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 477,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 32,971 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 92.5% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,832 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth $169,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 22.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,820,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,170,000 after purchasing an additional 709,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth $1,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NLY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

Shares of NLY opened at $7.57 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.29 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.62%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.36%.

Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

