ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Has $170.98 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,906,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 338,639 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 5.8% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $170,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,924,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,643 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,373,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,952,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,733 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,192,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,904,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,871 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,703,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,179,806,000 after purchasing an additional 437,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,528,400 shares of company stock valued at $121,846,158 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.74.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.58. 689,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,425,121. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $48.78 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The stock has a market cap of $349.61 billion, a PE ratio of -58.57, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.05.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

