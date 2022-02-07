ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Has $63.99 Million Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd reduced its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,101,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Yum China makes up approximately 2.2% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned 0.26% of Yum China worth $63,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 152.3% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 59.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 27.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 42.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

YUMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.18.

NYSE:YUMC traded down $1.02 on Monday, hitting $46.49. The stock had a trading volume of 9,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,671. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.91 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.19.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.