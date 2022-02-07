ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Sells 1,330 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lessened its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,101,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Yum China makes up approximately 2.2% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned about 0.26% of Yum China worth $63,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Yum China by 152.3% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 59.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 27.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 42.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.18.

Shares of Yum China stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,671. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.91 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.19.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

