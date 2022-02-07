ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Sells 15,247 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 679,357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 15,247 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up approximately 3.0% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $86,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.76.

T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.76. 46,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,516,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.26.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

