Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ANTO. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.84) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.17) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.81) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.84) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($14.25) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,323.33 ($17.79).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,227 ($16.50) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £12.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,198.50 ($16.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,972 ($26.51). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,364.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,409.77.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.