API3 (API3) Tops 1-Day Volume of $15.76 Million

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One API3 coin can currently be bought for $3.84 or 0.00008739 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. API3 has a total market cap of $141.85 million and $15.76 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, API3 has traded up 10.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00043438 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00108886 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3 is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 104,238,461 coins and its circulating supply is 36,907,810 coins. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for API3 is api3.org . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling API3

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

