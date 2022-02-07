Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,939 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.2% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $172.39 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.11.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

