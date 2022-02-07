Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 408,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 208,330 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.1% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $57,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after buying an additional 32,063 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $2,594,000. Ceera Investments LLC lifted its position in Apple by 7.5% in the third quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 52,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at about $58,198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $172.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.11.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

