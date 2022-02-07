Arch Capital Group (ACGL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $47.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.87. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $48.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $527,814.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $732,918.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,535 shares of company stock worth $2,610,291 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.22.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

