Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.12% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 631.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 134,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 530.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $91.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.55. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $94.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.40.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARNA. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $101.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.29.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

