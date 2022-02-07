Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 26.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 6.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 5.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 392.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ICUI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $39,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ICUI opened at $212.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 0.55. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.39 and a 1-year high of $282.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.34.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.