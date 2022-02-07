Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 161 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,348 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Workiva were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,268,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $475,235,000 after buying an additional 121,366 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Workiva by 15.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,206,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,683,000 after purchasing an additional 292,834 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Workiva by 6.3% during the second quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,104,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,930,000 after purchasing an additional 65,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Workiva by 11.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 868,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,722,000 after purchasing an additional 92,066 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Workiva by 1.5% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 738,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,125,000 after purchasing an additional 11,218 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Workiva from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Workiva in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.57.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $90,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 330,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $49,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 956,000 shares of company stock valued at $144,616,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

WK opened at $114.58 on Monday. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.87 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.79 and a 200-day moving average of $136.09.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

