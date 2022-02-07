Arizona State Retirement System Raises Holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,150,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,073,000 after buying an additional 62,215 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 401,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,702,000 after buying an additional 13,248 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,328,000 after buying an additional 18,568 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $1,428,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 11,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGP opened at $38.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.87. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52 week low of $31.81 and a 52 week high of $43.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.56%.

MGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Macquarie downgraded MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.70.

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

