Ark Price Tops $1.06 on Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $142.45 million and $5.24 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00002463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005993 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000141 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000235 BTC.

About Ark

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 134,940,683 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

