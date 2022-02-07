Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 29,001 Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 182,549 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,001 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.64% of Farmers National Banc worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,052,000 after acquiring an additional 21,570 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 1.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 516,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Farmers National Banc by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 369,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1,953.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 341,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,303,000 after buying an additional 325,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the second quarter worth $3,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

FMNB opened at $17.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average is $17.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Edward Muransky bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.72 per share, for a total transaction of $265,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 21,209 shares of company stock worth $375,356 in the last 90 days. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

